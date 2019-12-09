Christmas is Santa-sational at Milton Keynes Museum

It's the most wonderful time of the year for visitors to Milton Keynes Museum who have been lucky enough to meet Santa.

He has been giving out some early presents as part of the museum's annual Victorian Christmas event.

Santa at MK Museum

Visitors are greeted by a butler with a tray of hot mulled wine and squash, before they enjoy carols by paraffin lamps in the parlour, and cosy fires, and there is a craft market selling gifts you won't find anywhere else.

Children can also get busy with Christmas crafts in the old schoolroom, and munch on homemade cakes, mince pies and freshly roasted chestnuts. And of course they get that magical meeting with the man in red!

A Victorian Christmas continues this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.mkmuseum.org.uk for more information, times and bookings.