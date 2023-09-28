Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hosted by TV personality Eamonn Holmes, the awards ceremony recognised schools, teachers, headteachers, administration and support staff, as well as special projects that add to not only the curriculum but also to the wider experiences and development of children and young people.

In his introduction, Eamonn said: “When we hear about teachers and schools in the news at the moment it’s about concrete and industrial action, but then an evening like this reminds us of the hard work, not just by teachers and schools, but all the support staff that work in education sector and we realise the positives. God bless you all for what you do!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organised by All Things Business, with headline sponsorship from IT company EasiPC, the evening saw 11 awards presented to an inspirational line-up of winners.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Among them was Stuart Hoggard who has been at Lord Grey Academy for 30 years and who was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Stuart said: “When I started, I was going to stay for a year, and I’ve been there ever since. It has been a real privilege to spend time with all those young people and get them through some difficult times, and to see them get on the path to their futures has been great.”

Lord Grey Academy took three awards – Lifetime Achievement, Maths Team or Teacher of the Year and Secondary School of the Year. White Spire School, meanwhile, has a double success when Finlay Douglas won Headteacher of the Year and Sally Seminerio was named Business Manager of the Year.

Ben Thomas from awards organisers All Things Business, said: “We are absolutely delighted with how the inaugural Milton Keynes Education Awards went. Our thanks to Eamonn Holmes, who was a fantastic host, and to headlines sponsors easipc, who helped make this event possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ll be back again next year and expect it to be even bigger and better, because this is a sector that really deserves recognition.”

The full list of winners

Maths Teacher/Team of the Year

Lewis Kaye and Maths Department – Lord Grey Academy

English Teacher/Team of the Year

Gemma Williamson – The Hazeley Academy

Sports Award

New Bradwell Young Leaders – New Bradwell School

Environmental and Sustainability Award

Inspiring Futures Through Learning – Glebe Farm School

SEND School of the Year

The Walnuts School

STEM Award

The Bletchley Park Learning Team

School Business Manager of the Year

Sally Seminerio – White Spire School

Headteacher of the Year

Finlay Douglas – White spire School

Primary School of the Year

Knowles Primary School

Secondary School of the Year

Lord Grey Academy

Lifetime Achievement