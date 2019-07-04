College opportunities for people with learning difficulties in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes College is joining forces with charity, MK SNAP, to provide better opportunities for adults with learning disabilities and specialist needs.

The college will join the ranks of the SNAP Dragons, commercial organisations which want to work more closely with the charity. This closer working will also create opportunities for college students to complete work experience and industry placements at the charity.

MK College and Snap Dragon

The dragons’ clarion call is “breathing fire into life enhancing opportunities.”

CEO and Group Principal at the college, Dr Julie Mills, said: “We already have a really good relationship with MK SNAP and absolutely share their values. It’s a brilliant charity and everyone here is really proud to be named as a founder of its Dragon programme.”

Angela Novell, CEO at MK SNAP says, “We are delighted to be welcoming MK College as Founder Dragons through our corporate partnership programme and we are excited about working together to help transform the lives of people with learning disabilities in our community.”