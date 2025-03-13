Committing to carbon neutrality by 2035: Inspiring Futures through Learning leads the charge toward sustainability

Inspiring Futures through Learning a Multi Academy Trust overseeing 20 schools in Milton Keynes and Corby, is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2035. With a focus on sustainability, IFtL aims to reduce its environmental impact while positively influencing over 8,000 children, their families, and the wider community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its founding in 2016, IFtL has nurtured a culture of collaboration and excellence, integrating sustainable practices into its schools. The Youth Parliament, with representatives from each school, plays a key role in shaping a greener future. Their key initiatives and milestones include the following: Carbon neutral by 2035: IFtL has invested £30,000 in decarbonisation audits to map out a path for each school to reach net zero carbon emissions.

Sustainability in the curriculum: IFtL aims to weave carbon reduction and sustainability education into its curriculum, raising awareness among students about energy conservation and environmental responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Energy efficiency & solar power: Through energy reduction initiatives, including user education and behaviour modification, IFtL plans to cut down the 60% of energy wasted outside operating hours. The introduction of Solar PV across the estate, part of a £1.1 million project, which also included LED lighting upgrades, will further propel this energy transformation. Thirteen of our schools have recently been equipped with solar panels. Additionally, four schools already had them installed, leaving just three schools that have only recently joined IFtL.

work in progress

Recycling & water conservation: Schools within IFtL will boost recycling efforts, enhance food and waste disposal systems, and introduce water-saving initiatives like rainwater harvesting. 15 of our schools have automated meter reading enabling them to identify out of hour or unusual usage, which will enable wastage to be minimised. Promoting biodiversity: IFtL is also creating sustainability zones on school grounds, participating in biodiversity initiatives such as “No-Mow May,” and collaborating with national programs to foster a greener environment within school communities.

Jason Smith, IFtL’s Head of Operations, recently certified as Carbon Literate and awarded a Climate Wise Schools Expert Leader accreditation, Jason has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing sustainability leadership in education. Reflecting on these achievements, he shared the following: “It’s a privilege to be recognised for our sustainability efforts, but this is truly a team achievement. Our focus on environmental responsibility has been embraced by our entire community - colleagues, pupils, and families alike. We are all committed to making a meaningful, lasting impact, and I’m excited about the positive change we’re creating together.”

Sarah Bennett, CEO of IFtL, expressed her pride in the organisation’s commitment to sustainability and the role that the Youth Parliament has played in driving these initiatives. “I am incredibly proud of what our Trust has achieved so far, particularly in how we have united our schools and the wider community in our journey toward carbon neutrality. The involvement of our young people through the Youth Parliament, which I personally lead, has been a true highlight. Their passion, creativity, and determination to make a difference are inspiring, and it is a privilege to work alongside them. Together, we are shaping not just a sustainable future for our schools, but for the next generation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This holistic sustainability strategy, supported by Milton Keynes City Council’s Carbon Offset Fund and other partnerships, demonstrates IFtL’s focus on promoting a greener, more resilient future for its pupils and the communities it serves.

IFtL Operations team, Jason & Paul

IFtL positions itself as a leader within its communities, recognising a broader civic responsibility and actively collaborating with other civic structures to advance education for the public good both locally and beyond. If you would like to partner with IFtL or get involved in any of their initiatives, please contact Phili Jones, Marketing Manager [email protected]