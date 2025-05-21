Compass Community School Redwood Park to hold July Open Days ahead of opening

Compass Community School Redwood Park, a brand-new specialist school for learners with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), is set to open in Loughton, Milton Keynes this September. Ahead of its official opening, the school is inviting local residents and prospective families to visit during a series of summer open days.

Community Open Day

Tuesday 1st July, 4pm–6pm & Wednesday 2nd July, 4pm-6pm

This event welcomes members of the local community to tour the school, speak to staff and learn more about Redwood Park’s vision. Booking is required by 23rd June.

Family Open Days

Wednesday 2nd July, 10am–2pm& Sunday 13th July, 10am–2pm

These sessions are tailored for families interested in placements for their children. Attendees will explore facilities, meet the teaching team and discover the personalised support on offer for learners aged 7 to 19. Book by 28th June & 9th July.

Part of the Compass Community Schools network, Redwood Park supports learners with a range of SEND and Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs. The school will accommodate up to 90 young people across four purpose-built buildings on a single campus, each offering a calm and structured environment with no more than six learners per class.

Redwood Park places therapeutic, learner-centred education at its heart, with a holistic curriculum combining academic learning, vocational qualifications, and therapies including animal-assisted interventions and Forest School experiences.

Redwood Park’s headteacher, Charlotte Fernandes, is looking forward to the school’s opening. “Our mission at Redwood Park School is to break down the barriers that may have once stood in the way of a young person's growth, reigniting trust in the transformative power of education.

We believe in nurturing not just academic success, but the whole individual—fostering resilience, curiosity, and a passion for lifelong learning. By understanding each learner’s unique motivations, we create an environment where they can rediscover their strengths, build unshakable confidence, and flourish as empowered members of a thriving community.”

The school also offers an enterprise café, dedicated therapy spaces, music rooms and extensive outdoor learning areas, all designed to promote wellbeing, social development and independence.

Redwood Park’s opening marks a significant new chapter for Compass Community Schools, which has a decade-long track record of delivering exceptional outcomes for learners with complex needs across the UK.

To find out more about the open days and book a place at the events, visit this webpage: