Council-run Milton Keynes children’s home praised for outstanding care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A children’s home in Furzton has been praised by inspectors for putting youngsters’ well-being first.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofsted visited the 18-strong team at Furze House in Furzton twice last month and gave it an overall rating of ‘good’.

The home – which provides care and accommodation for up to 10 children between five and 18 – was also rated ‘good’ for how well children and young people are helped and protected and ‘outstanding’ for how effective the leaders and managers are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left, Cllr Joe Hearnshaw, cabinet Member for children and young people with Mac Heath, director of children’s services (right) alongside the team at Furze House

Being that Furze House offers residential short breaks and day care for children with learning disabilities, stays can vary from a single night to regular visits on consecutive days.

Inspectors said: “Planning for children coming into the service is meticulous and well paced in accordance with the needs of the children and their families. Parents reported that the introduction process had helped significantly reduce their anxieties about allowing their children to be cared for outside of the family home. One parent said ‘They really took the time to understand my views and my child’s needs.’”

Another parent described how her child used to be withdrawn but is now more outgoing thanks to the efforts of the team. While another described the service as “a godsend”.

However, inspectors said: “Although children make good progress in relation to learning independence and self-care skills, staff do not always demonstrate a clear focus on how they are helping each child to take small steps to achieve their goals and targets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the last inspection, the city council has invested in the building with extensive renovation and redecoration. Although more work is planned to further personalise the children’s bedrooms, Ofsted described Furze House as a “home from home” for children.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “The team at Furze House provide an incredibly caring environment which supports and protects some of our most vulnerable young people. It’s great to see Ofsted recognise them for their dedication to working with families and improving the lives of all children in their care.”

Rosemarie Jefkins, Furze House manager, said: “We’re proud to provide opportunities for vulnerable children to enjoy new experiences, have fun and take a break from their everyday routine. It’s wonderful to see these young people progress and develop new skills that will help them build their independence. Another important aspect is that we are able to reduce the pressure on parents and carers who themselves do an amazing job.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers