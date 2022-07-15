Council to expand provision for young people with special educational needs and disabilities in Milton Keynes

It follows a consultation with families, schools and professionals, launched back in February, with proposals to build a new specialist teaching unit at St Paul’s Catholic School, and to expand secondary provision for pupils with SEND at Shenley Road in Bletchley.

The two projects would boost the number of specialist school places in Milton Keynes by up to 48.

Further proposals include the development of 210 new school places for children with Complex Needs and Autistic Spectrum Condition (ASC) and working with an existing MK Special School to provide ‘satellite provision’ for up to 28 pupils. This would mean pupils could stay in Milton Keynes’s Specialist Provision whilst having access to extra support in a smaller environment.

Milton Keynes Council has announced to expand provision for young people with special educational needs and disabilities

A decision to confirm the SEND proposals is set for July 19.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “We will continue to work closely with local parents and carers to understand and support the needs of local children. We already have six excellent special schools in Milton Keynes but as the city continues to grow, we expect higher demand for these places. Our latest package of investment and development in SEND provision will enable us to offer additional avenues of specialist local support for young people with additional needs.”