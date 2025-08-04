Cranfield University students present to RTX executives at Paris Air Show

A team of students from Cranfield University attended the Paris Air Show this summer to meet with aerospace executives, including RTX’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr Michael Winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students – known as the “CraneAERO” team – are Stage 1 winners of the GoAERO Prize, a $2+ million global emergency response competition supported by RTX, NASA, Boeing, and Honeywell, among others.

The GoAERO Prize challenges innovators worldwide to create portable, versatile, and autonomy-enabled Emergency Response Flyers to respond to everyday medical emergencies, natural disasters, humanitarian crises, and more. These flyers must be capable of delivering a first responder, evacuating victims in need, and providing emergency medical supplies. $100,000 was provided to 11 Stage 1 winners to support the creation of their prototypes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 20 at the Paris Air Show, the Cranfield University team joined fellow GoAERO Stage 1 winning teams from the Delft University of Technology and the Technical University of Munich at the RTX Chalet. The three teams each presented their individual Emergency Response Flyer concepts; the event offered a rare opportunity for these young innovators to receive direct feedback from aerospace industry leaders and refine their designs ahead of the next stage of the GoAERO Prize.

Gwen Lighter, GoAERO Founder and CEO

“Our Stage 1 winners are some of the brightest minds in the aviation and engineering industries, hailing from all over the world.,” said Gwen Lighter, GoAERO Founder and CEO. “Emergency Response Flyers created through the GoAERO competition will give every first responder life-saving aerial capabilities to ensure dynamic response to modern-day emergencies”

Geoff Hunt, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, praised the Stage 1 winners: “We are excited by the innovative designs that GoAERO competitors have presented during this first stage. Their work confirms RTX and GoAERO’s shared belief that aerospace innovation can be harnessed to connect, protect, and drive positive change in the world.”

The GoAERO Prize Stage 2 submission deadline is September 30, 2025 and requires video evidence of a team’s prototype flying. Up to eight teams will be selected as Stage 2 winners and will be awarded additional prize money based on their prototypes. After that, the competition will enter its GoAERO Fly-Off qualifying period, requiring an aircraft that has demonstrated controlled flight capability with a full payload. The final GoAERO Fly-Off event will feature three separate missions testing specific skills and capabilities relevant to public good missions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams do not need to win a previous stage prize in order to continue into the next round of the competition, and new teams can join the competition at any time, regardless of whether or not they participated in previous stages.