Denbigh School wins sustainability prize at Milton Keynes STEM Awards

Denbigh School was presented with the sustainability prize

It was a night of celebration for Denbigh School at the MK STEM Awards Ceremony as they won the Sustainability Prize.

Their winning project was the Eco-Textile Dye Garden Student Club, run by Design Technology teacher, Mrs Davies-Fairclough. The Award was presented to Mrs Davies-Fairclough.

The ceremony, held at Le Tour Hotel, also saw a Denbigh Sixth Former, Pomaa Stewart, become a finalist in the ‘Tomorrow’s Leader’ Award.

Meanwhile, the school itself was a finalist in the ‘Education Excellence’ Category.

Headteacher Mr Steed said: ‘We are delighted that the judges recognised the innovative nature of our Eco-Textile Dye Garden Club and the commitment to sustainability shown by Mrs Davies-Fairclough and the students in this popular after-school club.

"Every week the students’ plant, nurture and harvest plants and vegetables to produce natural dyes for fabrics to use in DT projects.”

He added:” It was a privilege to be finalists in three categories at the STEM Awards Ceremony.”