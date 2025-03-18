Denbigh School wins sustainability prize at Milton Keynes STEM Awards

By Sally Murrer
Published 18th Mar 2025, 11:49 BST
Denbigh School was presented with the sustainability prizeDenbigh School was presented with the sustainability prize
Denbigh School was presented with the sustainability prize
It was a night of celebration for Denbigh School at the MK STEM Awards Ceremony as they won the Sustainability Prize.

Their winning project was the Eco-Textile Dye Garden Student Club, run by Design Technology teacher, Mrs Davies-Fairclough. The Award was presented to Mrs Davies-Fairclough.

The ceremony, held at Le Tour Hotel, also saw a Denbigh Sixth Former, Pomaa Stewart, become a finalist in the ‘Tomorrow’s Leader’ Award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the school itself was a finalist in the ‘Education Excellence’ Category.

Headteacher Mr Steed said: ‘We are delighted that the judges recognised the innovative nature of our Eco-Textile Dye Garden Club and the commitment to sustainability shown by Mrs Davies-Fairclough and the students in this popular after-school club.

"Every week the students’ plant, nurture and harvest plants and vegetables to produce natural dyes for fabrics to use in DT projects.”

He added:” It was a privilege to be finalists in three categories at the STEM Awards Ceremony.”

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice