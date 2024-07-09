Double award success for transformed school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bletchley school which recently rose out of special measures with a new ‘Good’ Ofsted rating, and has seen soaring admission numbers, has now scooped two prestigious awards at the Milton Keynes Education Awards.

Holne Chase Primary School was named Primary School of the Year, while Principal David Killick won Headteacher of the Year, at the awards ceremony on Friday.

Just three years ago the school was struggling, and put under the stewardship of the award-winning Preston Hedges Trust following an inadequate Ofsted inspection. This double award win is a testament to the hard work ever since of the principal, his brilliant staff, pupils and families, and Trust colleagues.

David said: “We are naturally delighted to have won these awards, and to have recognition for our fabulous school from the wider Milton Keynes community.

From left: Sean Havill, Filomena Havill, Kirsty Miller, David Killick, Amy Latham, Emily Harrison

“The commitment and support we have received over the last few years from our staff, families, partners and the local community has been incredible. Without it this award success would not be possible.

“Colleagues in the Trust have also been amazing, and have supported us every step of the way, helping us transform the fabric of the school, and the educational outcomes for all our pupils.”

Chief Executive of Preston Hedges Trust Paul Watson said: “We are thrilled to see Holne Chase Primary earn recognition in this way. What the team have achieved in just three short years is remarkable. The school is unrecognisable.

