Eco-Schools Green Flag awarded to three Grandir UK nurseries in Buckinghamshire
We are delighted to announce that three of our Grandir UK nurseries in Buckinghamshire have achieved the Eco-Schools Green Flag award.
Recognition of excellence
The prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag award places our Buckinghamshire nurseries amongst a select group of settings nationwide recognised for going above and beyond in embedding sustainability into Early Years education. These settings are:
- Head Start Day Nursery
- Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Caldecotte
- Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Walnut Tree
Celebrating success in sustainability
The Eco-Schools Green Flag is an internationally recognised award, presented to schools and nurseries that embed environmental awareness into daily life. The programme follows a seven-step framework designed to empower children and staff to take positive action for the planet through engaging, hands-on experiences.
Building a lifelong love of nature
These achievements have been supported by our bespoke Sow & Grow programme, which brings sustainability to life for children aged 2 to 5-years-old. The programme encourages children to grow and nurture fruits, vegetables and flowers, helping them understand where food comes from and the importance of caring for the environment.
Gardening and eco-focused activities not only encourage curiosity and a sense of responsibility but also support wider Early Years development. From improving physical skills and supporting early maths and science concepts, to building confidence, independence and healthy eating habits, Sow & Grow helps children develop essential skills while cultivating a lifelong love of the natural world.