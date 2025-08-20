Eco-Schools Green Flag awarded to three Grandir UK nurseries in Buckinghamshire

By Charlotte Whyatt
Contributor
Published 20th Aug 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 16:08 BST
Our Sow & Grow programme helps inspire children to become environmentally aware.placeholder image
Our Sow & Grow programme helps inspire children to become environmentally aware.
It's a recognition of their outstanding commitment to sustainability and environmental education.

We are delighted to announce that three of our Grandir UK nurseries in Buckinghamshire have achieved the Eco-Schools Green Flag award.

Recognition of excellence

The prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag award places our Buckinghamshire nurseries amongst a select group of settings nationwide recognised for going above and beyond in embedding sustainability into Early Years education. These settings are:

  • Head Start Day Nursery
  • Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Caldecotte
  • Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Walnut Tree

Celebrating success in sustainability

The Eco-Schools Green Flag is an internationally recognised award, presented to schools and nurseries that embed environmental awareness into daily life. The programme follows a seven-step framework designed to empower children and staff to take positive action for the planet through engaging, hands-on experiences.

Building a lifelong love of nature

These achievements have been supported by our bespoke Sow & Grow programme, which brings sustainability to life for children aged 2 to 5-years-old. The programme encourages children to grow and nurture fruits, vegetables and flowers, helping them understand where food comes from and the importance of caring for the environment.

Gardening and eco-focused activities not only encourage curiosity and a sense of responsibility but also support wider Early Years development. From improving physical skills and supporting early maths and science concepts, to building confidence, independence and healthy eating habits, Sow & Grow helps children develop essential skills while cultivating a lifelong love of the natural world.

