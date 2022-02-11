Education provider expands to launch new tuition centre in Milton Keynes

A fast growing education provider has expanded to launch a new centre in Milton Keynes.

Bright Young Things, based at 5 Midsummer Boulevard, officially opened its doors on Wednesday (9/2) with a team of educationalist experts on hand to provide core Maths and English tuition for all abilities and ages ranging from five to 16, and specialised exam preparation.

Bright Young Things focus on children as individuals with lessons leaving pupils engaged, confident and motivated. Tutors work with children at all levels of ability enabling them to build confidence, enthusiasm and ensure academic success.

The new Bright Young Things centre is based at 5 Midsummer Boulevard, close to centremk

Spokesman Simon Tyler said: "We are a tutor centre and alternative schooling provision for those who find main school difficult. We are also an exam centre and also offer home schooling along with tutoring for primary school aged pupils, 11+, Sats, GCSE and other high school years as well as A Levels.

"In general we offer English, maths, science tuition, but if people come to us with requests for subjects or languages we'll hire specialist tutors so we offer it.

Bright Young Things was founded by Malachy Guiness and Woody Webster, who both have passion for education and teamed up in 2008 to launch the business which has grown with multiple sites around the country from Basingstoke to Fulham to high Wycombe.

Sinmon added: "Malachy had a great tutor when he was younger who inspired him and also has a tutor management app called Tutorcrunch and there is also a recruitment agency. The name has just come from the idea of those it's targeting and the achievements they can aspire to.

"Many of out tutors are graduates, undergraduates and 6th form students who want to break in to this line of work, with each centre having a centre director and the larger ones having director of education or SEN coordinator with some offering specialist maths / English tutors.

"We already have our first client at Milton Keynes who is an SEN student from Buckingham who is home schooled until she gets her new place at school and then she'll use the tutor centre to top up."