England’s highest achieved secondary schools based on this year’s GCSE results have now been named - with a bit of a twist.

On Thursday (October 16), the Department for Education released its new preliminary 2024/25 key stage 4 performance data for state-funded secondary schools across England. This year, the default metric schools are sorted by is their Attainment 8 score - with the usual Progress 8 score nowhere to be seen.

On the Government’s compare schools website, it says it was not able to calculate Progress 8 scores for the most recent school year, nor will it be able to do so for the current 2025/26 one. “This is because there is no [key stage two] assessment data available to calculate the baseline for Progress 8 for these years due to Covid-19 disruption.”

While Progress 8 scores measure pupil progress from the end of primary school through to when they take their GCSEs, the Attainment 8 score shows how pupils have performed without taking their starting points into account. It is calculated using their grades in the compulsory English and maths GCSEs double-weighted, as well as in three other English Baccalaureate subjects (which include sciences, languages, history and geography), and then in three additional GCSE subjects or other approved qualifications.

A school’s Attainment 8 score is the average score of all pupils across the year group. These scores also roughly align with the new 9-1 GCSE grading scale, meaning that if you divide them by 10, you’ll get an average grade - with 9 being the highest possible.

We’ve created a league table of the country’s highest-performing secondaries based on the Attainment 8 scores for the 2024/25 academic year. Here were 21 schools which came out on top:

The top performing school for the latest school year is this selective girls’ secondary academy, in North London’s Barnet borough. In the 2024/25 school year, it had an exceptional Attainment 8 score of 87.2 – nearly double the national average of 45.9.

1. The Henrietta Barnett School

The top performing school for the latest school year is this selective girls’ secondary academy, in North London’s Barnet borough. In the 2024/25 school year, it had an exceptional Attainment 8 score of 87.2 – nearly double the national average of 45.9. | Google

Next up is this selective Anglican boys’ secondary academy, in South London’s Sutton borough. In the 2024/25 school year, it had a fantastic Attainment 8 score of 86.7.

2. Wilson's School

Next up is this selective Anglican boys’ secondary academy, in South London’s Sutton borough. In the 2024/25 school year, it had a fantastic Attainment 8 score of 86.7. | Google

Another London-based selective boys’ secondary academy, this one is in the Barnet borough. In the 2024/25 school year, Queen Elizabeth’s had an impressive Attainment 8 score of 85.3.

3. Queen Elizabeth's School, Barnet

Another London-based selective boys’ secondary academy, this one is in the Barnet borough. In the 2024/25 school year, Queen Elizabeth’s had an impressive Attainment 8 score of 85.3. | Google

Over in Southwest London, this selective girls’ secondary academy in the Kingston upon Thames borough was next. In the 2024/25 school year, it had an incredible Attainment 8 score of 85.1.

4. The Tiffin Girls' School

Over in Southwest London, this selective girls’ secondary academy in the Kingston upon Thames borough was next. In the 2024/25 school year, it had an incredible Attainment 8 score of 85.1. | Google

