Enrol in the University of Bedfordshire’s Online Change Management course
Whether you’re an individual looking to enhance your career or a business aiming for smooth transitions, mastering change management is a crucial skill.
The University of Bedfordshire is offering an APMG International-accredited Change Management™ course, designed to equip professionals with the tools and strategies needed to manage change effectively. This comprehensive online course will run from 24th - 28th March 2025, making it accessible to learners across the UK.
Participants will explore key change management principles, including how individuals respond to change, techniques to minimise resistance, and frameworks for successful implementation. Whether you are leading change initiatives, supporting transitions, or simply looking to future-proof your career, this course provides invaluable knowledge applicable across industries.
The course offers two certification options:
- Foundation Only – Ideal for those new to change management.
- Foundation & Practitioner – Aimed at those seeking deeper expertise and the ability to lead complex change initiatives.
Successful candidates will receive a Change Management Certificate, opening doors to Change Management Institute accreditation.
Registration closes soon, so take this opportunity to boost your expertise and drive change with confidence.
Learn more and register at www.beds.ac.uk/change-management