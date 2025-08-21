Exceptional GCSE success at Milton Keynes College

Augustina Wireko celebrates her GCSE success

More than five hundred young people who struggled at school with English or maths or both, have achieved their GCSEs at Milton Keynes College, all scoring grade four or above, the equivalent of the old C grade.

MK College Group’s Executive Principal, Mark Fell, says, “These young people deserve massive congratulations for what they’ve achieved. The exams they’ve passed are vital to their future careers, and will open so many doors for them. Many of them came to us lacking confidence in their own abilities after a difficult experience of English and maths GCSEs at school, so for them to bounce back like this is truly admirable. We’re seeing an increasing number of young people needing support with their English and maths GCSEs, and we’re delighted that we’re able to help our learners get the job done and take the next steps for their studies and future careers.”

“The results are also testament to the hard work and dedication of our teaching staff who’ve supported these young people to this great success.”

The College Group also achieved more than90% in the Department for Education’s “achievement rate,” which records all those who gained a GCSE at any grade—well above the national average (for resit exams).English saw a very positive 7% increase in high grades (4–9), compared to last year, and a 14% higher proportion of Milton Keynes College students retaking the exam achieved grades 4 - 9 than the national average. Maths results are in line with 2024 and consistent with the national average.

Tyler Watt, who is currently studying Uniformed Public Services at the College said, “I received a grade 4 in both English and maths, which is great. That means I can go to the next stage of my course now and hopefully achieve my dream of joining the police after that.”

Tyler’s mum Hayley added, “It’s brilliant that Tyler received the grades he needs; he’s been through a lot of studying and it’s fantastic that he’s got there now.”

Augustina Wireko also achieved grade 4 in both English and maths. A thrilled Augustina said: “I didn’t expect to achieve grade 4 today, but I’m so happy that I did it. This means that I can go on to study Health and Social Care at the College, and I’m really excited!”

Mark Fell adds, “These results show what’s possible when belief, structure, and support come together. We’re seeing students grow in confidence, overcome barriers, and achieve qualifications that will shape their futures. It’s a collective effort—from learners, teachers, and support teams—and we’re proud to be part of their success."

Sally Alexander, CEO and Group Principal at MK College Group added, “We’re very proud of our learners who have achieved great results in their English and maths resits today, as well as those who have received their BTeC Level 2 grades.”

“Today is also about us reaching out to the young people in Milton Keynes who are receiving their GCSE results today. From today at 1pm until Friday 29th August, we’re holding our advisory days where young people can come in to talk to us about their results and their ambitions for their studies and careers. Our staff are on hand to talk you through your options and find the best course to support you in reaching you goals, so visit our website and book your appointment today.”

Anyone wanting to come along to an advisory day at MK College should visit the website to make an appointment: Advisory Days - MK College