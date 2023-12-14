Exciting author visit for Hampstead Gate Day Nursery children
and live on Freeview channel 276
At the award-winning setting on Eelbrook Avenue, pre-schoolers were captivated as they enjoyed a special storytelling session with Jessica, where she debuted her first book, titled ‘If You Believe’, which was motivated by her young son who also attends the nursery.
During the session, Jessica read the inspiring story to the group and encouraged them to find the fox hidden on each page, before engaging in a discussion with the children about what they would like to be when they grow up, with the message that no dream is too big.
Author, Jessica du Rand explained;
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I am thrilled to finally be able to share the book, which has been a real passion project over the past two years, and it’s been incredible to see it being enjoyed by groups like this and hearing their hopes for the future. Writing a children’s book has been on my bucket list since the age of 14 and reading to my son on maternity leave really inspired me to see it through. My hope is that it encourages kids to be bold, dream big and believe in themselves.”
Hampstead Gate Day Nursery Manager, Elkie Taylor said;
“This was a fantastic experience for the children, and we are so grateful to Jessica for taking the time to come in, as well as leaving copies of her brilliant book for everyone to enjoy. We are hugely proud to have such a strong parent partnership at Hampstead Gate and have families that are so devoted to helping us create these enriching learning opportunities.”
Jessica is due to release a series of three children’s travel-guide books in the new year. ‘If You Believe’ is now available to purchase online at Amazon, with illustrations from South African artist, Elmien Nel from Mien Creations.