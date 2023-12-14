Exciting author visit for Hampstead Gate Day Nursery children

There was excitement all round for children at Hampstead Gate Day Nursery in Milton Keynes as they received an exciting visit from newly published author, Jessica du Rand.

At the award-winning setting on Eelbrook Avenue, pre-schoolers were captivated as they enjoyed a special storytelling session with Jessica, where she debuted her first book, titled ‘If You Believe’, which was motivated by her young son who also attends the nursery.

During the session, Jessica read the inspiring story to the group and encouraged them to find the fox hidden on each page, before engaging in a discussion with the children about what they would like to be when they grow up, with the message that no dream is too big.

Author, Jessica du Rand explained;

“I am thrilled to finally be able to share the book, which has been a real passion project over the past two years, and it’s been incredible to see it being enjoyed by groups like this and hearing their hopes for the future. Writing a children’s book has been on my bucket list since the age of 14 and reading to my son on maternity leave really inspired me to see it through. My hope is that it encourages kids to be bold, dream big and believe in themselves.”

Hampstead Gate Day Nursery Manager, Elkie Taylor said;

“This was a fantastic experience for the children, and we are so grateful to Jessica for taking the time to come in, as well as leaving copies of her brilliant book for everyone to enjoy. We are hugely proud to have such a strong parent partnership at Hampstead Gate and have families that are so devoted to helping us create these enriching learning opportunities.”