Exclusive: New Milton Keynes University building will be based around a 'giant friendship bead'

This is the winning design that will become the new Milton Keynes University campus, the MK Citizen can reveal.

The design, inspired by the famous Infinite Corridor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was chosen today from a shortlist of entries following a competition open to architects from all over the globe.

The winning MKU design

It was drawn up by Hopkins Architects, who say they created an 'open quarter with a bold new urban frontage made up of a series of orthogonal academic pavilions.’ This echoes the ’format of the original MK vision with calm super-rational buildings surrounded by greenery.’

At the heart of the building will be a forum featuring a drum-shaped, red lecture theatre within the glass entrance lobby. This is ’reminiscent of a giant friendship bead', which is welcoming to students, visitors and locals, say Hopkins.

Architects were set a first phase budget of £188 million in the competition.

The new uni, to be called MK:U, will be built on 10h/a of unused land close to CMK rail station. It will take 15,000 students and the frist phase will be complete in four years' time.

The uni is a joint project between Cranfield University and Milton Keynes Council and will focus on vocational and STEM subjects such as digital, robotics and artifical intelligence.

