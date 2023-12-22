Fewer Milton Keynes schools offered tutoring support last year, new figures show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The National Tutoring Programme was introduced to help in-need children catch up after the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Government has reduced funding to the programme – despite data showing poorer children are more likely to undertake courses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Figures from the Department for Education show 99 of 112 schools in Milton Keynes took part in the Government's national tutoring programme in the 2021-22 academic year.

Child doing school work

But as of August – at the end of the 2022-23 school year – this number had dropped to 87.

The Government funded 70 to 75% of the programme in 2021-22, with schools covering the remainder. This was reduced to 60% last year, and to 50% for the academic year that started in September.

Over the last school year, 9,853 Milton Keynes pupils undertook 13,923 courses – learning for a total of 152,000 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By this October, 1,838 courses had been started for the current academic year, with 48 schools participating.

Nick Brook, chair of the Department for Education’s strategic advisory group for tutoring, and CEO of the charity Speakers for Schools, said the programme was "proving its worth" despite some teething problems.

He said: "Schools and researchers increasingly agree that tutoring can help accelerate pupil progress. This makes the absence of any announcement on funding beyond this academic year all the harder to swallow."

Mr Brook called tutoring programmes a "proven strategy" to close the gap in attainment between disadvantaged pupils and their peers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Put simply, without investment beyond 2024, the tutoring revolution in schools is likely to grind to a halt," he added.

According to the figures, economically disadvantaged children are more likely to use the programme.

Across the South East, 41% of pupils who received tutoring in 2022-23 had been on free school meals at some point in the last six years.

These children made up 21% of all pupils in the region.

Schools Minister Damian Hinds said: "Dealing with the effects of the pandemic and supporting our education recovery is a national endeavour and requires a sustained effort.