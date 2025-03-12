Film Academy Milton Keynes celebrates student success at BFI Short Course Graduation
The certificates were presented by Mayor of Milton Keynes, Marie Bradburn, in a ceremony that highlighted the students' dedication and accomplishments in filmmaking.
Additionally, all students who participated in the course successfully attained their NCFE level 3 Qualification. The External Quality Assurer (EQA) commended the learners, stating:
"The standard of evidence is excellent across all centres and all learning outcomes have been assessed in line with the standards outlined in the qualification specification. There is a good combination of written and practical evidence. Assessment is as expected and fully consistent. The EQA has agreed that the films are of a very high standard consistent with level 4/5."
The programme not only provided young people with hands-on filmmaking training but also helped some members secure entry into their chosen film institutions. Several parents expressed their gratitude, emphasizing how the course gave their children a unique opportunity to develop professional filmmaking skills and gain industry-recognized qualifications.
CEO of FAMK, Nana Oguntola said ‘A huge congratulations to all our students for their hard work and commitment, and a special thank you to Segun Oguntola for leading the programme and supporting the learners throughout their journey. Although the course was a Level 3 qualification, the students’ work was at level 4/5. I am proud of everyone’.
Film Academy Milton Keynes – nurturing the next generation of filmmakers.
