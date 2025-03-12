Film Academy Milton Keynes celebrates student success at BFI Short Course Graduation

Students, parents, Mayor and CEO of FAMK

Film Academy Milton Keynes proudly celebrated the achievements of its students last week as they received their Certificates of Achievement for successfully completing the British Film Institute (BFI) Short Course.

The certificates were presented by Mayor of Milton Keynes, Marie Bradburn, in a ceremony that highlighted the students' dedication and accomplishments in filmmaking.

Additionally, all students who participated in the course successfully attained their NCFE level 3 Qualification. The External Quality Assurer (EQA) commended the learners, stating:

"The standard of evidence is excellent across all centres and all learning outcomes have been assessed in line with the standards outlined in the qualification specification. There is a good combination of written and practical evidence. Assessment is as expected and fully consistent. The EQA has agreed that the films are of a very high standard consistent with level 4/5."

The programme not only provided young people with hands-on filmmaking training but also helped some members secure entry into their chosen film institutions. Several parents expressed their gratitude, emphasizing how the course gave their children a unique opportunity to develop professional filmmaking skills and gain industry-recognized qualifications.

CEO of FAMK, Nana Oguntola said ‘A huge congratulations to all our students for their hard work and commitment, and a special thank you to Segun Oguntola for leading the programme and supporting the learners throughout their journey. Although the course was a Level 3 qualification, the students’ work was at level 4/5. I am proud of everyone’.

Film Academy Milton Keynes – nurturing the next generation of filmmakers.

For more information, visit www.famk.co.uk.