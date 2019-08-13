First glimpse of new £40m secondary school planned for Milton Keynes

Developers have been appointed to build Watling Academy, a £40m secondary school to serve the Western Expansion Area (WEA).

The new school, will create 1,800 new school places for 11-16 year-olds.

How Watling Academy will look

The WEA consists of two major new developments, Whitehouse and Fairfield, which will serve as the catchment area for the new school.

Developers Graham will build a three-storey main building with an adjacent sports hall.Outside, there will be sports pitches and playing fields.

Graham won the contract through the LGSS framework, the shared services venture set up in 2010 by Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire County Councisl. Milton Keynes Council became the third full partner and co-owner of LGSS in 2016.

Kath Cook, capital projects manager for Milton Keynes Council, said: “As part of its commitment to provide local services, Milton Keynes Council is funding this development and has appointed Graham for the build of the Watling Academy project as part of the Whitehouse Development scheme for a new three-story Secondary school to the area.”