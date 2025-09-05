Four new nurseries coming to Milton Keynes and Bucks as government splash out on school-based nursery pilot

A school-based nursery pilot programme is set to bring four new nurseries to Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire after a fresh cash injection from the government.

A pilot programme that will see hundreds of new nurseries created in state primary schools across England, has just earned a fresh finance boost to create even more places. The pilot programme is bringing four new nurseries to the Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire community.

School is back in session for learners across the country this week and as children of all ages return to the classroom, there will be more than 4,000 new primary school-based nursery places available to them across England.

The Government says that phase one of its school-based nurseries programme is well on track, with an additional 189 of 300 Government-funded new or expanded nurseries set to be up and running by the end of this month.

On Thursday (September 4), it announced that it would be expanding it with a further £45 million of funding – to build an additional 300 school-based nurseries to open by September 2026.

Interested schools will be able to apply for their share – up to £150,000 each – from September 22, with the successful schools to be announced next April.

Exclusive list of schools opening new nurseries in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire

Downing Street has shared with us exclusive data on the schools opening new nurseries under phase one of the project in Milton Keynes.

Holmwood School

St Mary and St Giles Church of England School

Wyvern School

Great Horwood Church of England School

How the Government says this will help local families

The government says that the new nurseries set on primary school grounds will cut down the school run for parents with several children of different ages, giving parents time back in their day.

It says the scheme will give families better access to high-quality childcare, right in their local community.

Children could benefit from one stable learning environment with less transition between their school based nursery and their first year of primary school.

The expanded scheme is part of a wider childcare overhaul that the Government thinks is already saving families. The 30 hours of free childcare is expected to save as much as £7,500, while its pilot free school breakfast clubs are predicted to save an extra £450.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “I want to make life easier for working parents and make sure that every child gets the best start in life.

“We are saving time for parents juggling work and family life on the school run by opening nearly 300 nurseries on primary school grounds.”

The expansion of the school-based nursery programme comes as working parents become eligible for 30 hours of free childcare per week for children from nine months through to age four, something he said he was “really proud” to have been able to deliver.

The Prime Minister added: “That’s a promise made, a promise delivered and makes such a difference when I know many people are struggling. With 9 out of 10 parents getting their first-choice nursery place, that’s a brilliant early years education we have delivered for their children.”

You can find out how to apply for free childcare hours and whether you’re eligible on the Government’s official guide online here.