Free event for teachers to explore Outdoor Learning with The Parks Trust

As part of their initiative to inspire young people about the natural world and their local heritage, The Parks Trust are again hosting an exclusive event for Milton Keynes’ teachers to discover learning opportunities available to schools in the city.

Packed with information designed to enhance Primary and Secondary student’s school experience, the free event for teachers will be held at Campbell Park Pavilion. As an open session, teachers can attend for a duration to suit their availability, between 4pm and 6pm on Thursday 13th March. A guided tour of Campbell Park, and refreshments, will be provided and all attendees will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a special prize.

Sarah Griffiths, the Outdoor Learning and Interpretation Manager at Parks Trust says “Providing children with the opportunity to be outside and connect with nature is more important than ever and we hope that this event will enable teachers to overcome any barriers to making that happen. Most of our sessions can run in parks within walking distance of schools so there’s no need for transport, and we cover a huge range of curriculum topics.”

Spaces are limited, so teachers in MK should visit theparkstrust.com/teachers2025 for more information or email [email protected] to secure their space.

The Parks Trust, the charity caring for over 6,000 acres of green space in Milton Keynes, hope that the children of Milton Keynes grow up to be some of the most environmentally aware citizens in the country and become the future guardians of parklands and wildlife. The Trust’s Outdoor Learning team provides a wide range of fun, curriculum-based sessions in local parks and Education Centres.