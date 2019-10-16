FREE films for schoolchildren at Cineworld Milton Keynes

The Into Film Festival returns to Milton Keynes next month with free screenings of children's films including Angry Birds Movie 2, A Dog's Way home and Bumblebee.

Aimed primarily at schools, the festival's themes and topics can be used by teachers as part of the curriculum, say organisers.

Cineworld MK

Some of Into Film’s celebrity ambassadors helped programme it by choosing their favourite children’s films to be screened.

These include Sir Kenneth Branagh (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Rhys Ifans (Oliver!), Katie Leung (Moana), Naomie Harris (The Sound of Music), Matthew Rhys (E.T.) and Ruby Barnhill (Howl’s Moving Castle).

Other free films in MK will be The Hate U Give, Luis & the Aliens, Yesterday and an autism-friendly screening of Wonder Park.

Together the films cover eight strands that can help educators. These range from mental wellbeing and identity to the natural world and exploring, say the organisers.

The Into Film Festival

The Into Film Festival, hosted by film education charity, Into Film is supported by Cinema First and the BFI through National Lottery funding and backed by the UK film industry.

It is notably one of the biggest, free cultural events of the year and is curated for UK pupils aged five to 19.

Last year's event was a huge success according to organisers and teachers.

One of the headteachers of a participating school said: “We absolutely loved the whole experience. The children cried, laughed and are still talking about it days after the event. They were all quite moved, and it was a wholly positive and bonding experience.”

The festival runs from 6-22 November. For programme information, to book tickets and download resources visit the website.