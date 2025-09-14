Free training to help young creatives in Milton Keynes fund their ideas

Youth Visionaries MK

Young creatives in Milton Keynes are being offered a free opportunity this September to learn how to fundraise for their projects, thanks to a new programme from Youth Visionaries CIC supported by Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy.

The initiative, called Creative Fundraisers MK, will bring together young people, grassroots cultural workers, and early-career arts leaders for a three-part programme:

Saturday 20 September – In-person workshop in Milton Keynes

Participants will gain practical tools, hear from peers who have successfully secured funding, and build confidence to take their creative projects forward. The programme is free but limited to 20 places, available on a first-come basis via Eventbrite.

Zion Okpo, founder of Youth Visionaries CIC, said: “Young people in Milton Keynes have the ideas, talent, and energy to shape our cultural future. Too often, what they lack are the tools and the platform to make those ideas real. Creative Fundraisers MK is about giving them those tools — practical fundraising skills, real-life insights, and the confidence to lead.”

Supported by the national Arts Fundraising & Philanthropy Programme, the project highlights Milton Keynes’ growing reputation as a place where young creatives can thrive and build careers in the arts.

How to sign up:

Creative Fundraisers MK is free to attend, but places are limited. Young people can register online at: [https://tinyurl.com/Creativefundraisersmk].