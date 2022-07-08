Fun events organised alongside Milton Keynes City Status Celebration cycle ride

Cyclists all over Milton Keynes have been supporting a campaign to get more people on their bikes

Led by deputy mayor Mick Legg and other councillors, the cyclists will leave The Old Bus Station for the journey to the Light Pyramid in Campbell Park.

This will follow a presentation of the Mayor’s Cycling Awards for MK businesses and schools which have achieved the highest rates of cycling to work and school in 2021-2.

Award winners will include primary school pupils who have recently competed in MK’s first ever Bikeability Olympics. In the build up from 4pm, teenagers will compete for cash prizes in a Wheelie Delicious Donut challenge and a Bunny Hop challenge. There will also be a Vintage Cycle Show, breakdancing and free food provided by Namji’s Restaurant in Xscape.

Nick Braithwaite, Head of Sustainability at The Open University, one of the award winners, said: “Over the years we’ve worked hard to encourage staff to cycle to work, and have around 400 cycle-parking spaces in well-lit secure facilities, in several locations across campus, close to where colleagues work. It’s great to be recognised along with other MK businesses for promoting cycling as a sustainable and healthy commuter option.”

Richard Scott, chair of the Employee Forum at Volkswagen Financial Services, another award winner, added: “We have carried out green travel surveys and postcode mapping to discover that 230 of our staff live less than 8 minutes away from work by bicycle. We joined the excellent SmartGo Milton Keynes scheme which helps employers encourage low-carbon transport. We supported inexperienced cyclists with guided rides, a Cycle to Work scheme and relaxed staff dress codes. With AXA PPP we promoted the physical and mental benefits of cycling. We also invested in e-bikes and we get involved in cycling events such as the Paris-to-Nice Ride for Willen Hospice 10-17th September.”

Paula Lawson, headteacher of The Radcliffe School said: “We’re interested in how physical activity improves mental health. We want to do more to promote cycling and walking to students.”

The City Status Celebration cycle ride will pass through CMK on Thursday July 14 from 6pm-6.30pm, following the Mayor’s Cycling Awards for 2021-22 at 5.30pm and cycle stunt contests from 4pm.