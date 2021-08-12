Sir Herbert Leon Academy principal Jonathan Harris hailed his year 11 students for achieving especially strong GCSE grades today (August 12).

The principal was 'incredibly proud' of his pupils who achieved particularly strong results despite the challenges thrown up by the pandemic.

In the past two years schools across the country have been disrupted by lockdowns, social distancing measures and remote learning challenges.

Sir Herbert Leon Academy

Jonathan Harris, principal of Sir Herbert Leon Academy said:“I am delighted for our Year 11 students – they have worked so hard, both this year and last year, despite all of the challenges and disruption that Covid brought. They deserve these grades and I am incredibly proud of what each and every one of them has achieved.

"These confident grades reflect the positive changes that have taken place at the academy and the hard work and dedication of students and staff. Whether our students are going onto study A Levels, vocational qualifications, or going into employment or training, they have a bright future ahead.”

Instead of end of year exams, the Government decided that students’ results would be determined by teachers this year. Each school has considered what a fair grade is for each student, based on what they have been able to learn and achieve during the last two years.

These grades were submitted to the exam boards together with supporting evidence, and then quality assured by the exam boards.

GCSEs results day

The school wants to highlight the following individual achievements:

-Abdul Foyez achieved GCSE grade 9 in English, Mathematics, Science and Geography, with Distinctions in Digital Media and Health and Social Care

-Samiyah Akther achieved GCSE grade 9s and 8s in English, Science and Geography, with Distinction* grades in Health and Social Care and Digital Media.