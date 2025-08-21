GCSE results week: Football enthusiasts encouraged to consider a career in sport by MK Dons Community Trust

Pupils receiving their GCSE results who remain unsure on their next steps are being asked to consider a career in sport by Milton Keynes Dons FC’s official charity.

Milton Keynes Dons Community Trust launched its Post 16 Education programme for males and females in August 2024 to provide a stepping stone for young people interested in working in the sports sector.

The programme combines full-time football training with weekly fixtures against other EFL clubs and education, with learners obtaining the NCFE Level 3 in Sport and Physical Activity qualification when they graduate.

Players of all abilities and experience levels can enrol, with graduates able to use both qualifications to explore roles in coaching, leadership, anatomy and physiology or further their education via university.

MK Dons Community Trust's Post 16 programme returns in September. Photo: MK Dons Community Trust

The charity also offers work experience placements through its partnership with local schools, wider Community Trust pathways and football club to help learners build contacts and develop key skills which can be applied professionally and socially.

Delivery forms part of the charity’s work with people of all ages to improve life opportunities and experiences by harnessing the power of football and the club badge.

Lee Grice, Head of Education at MK Dons Community Trust, said its Post 16 Education programme is the perfect fit for young sports enthusiasts who want to achieve their true potential on the pitch while gaining an industry recognised qualification.

“The majority of young football enthusiasts hold a dream of one day playing or being involved in the game professionally,” said Lee.

“Our Post 16 Education programme provides a pathway to help get individuals sports industry ready.

“For those who have received their GCSE results and remain unsure of what direction to take, this represents an opportunity to be part of the team at Milton Keynes Dons, train with our coaches, gain a qualification and build contacts to help you develop professionally and personally.

“Ultimately, we want all our graduates to leave the programme as well-rounded individuals equipped to begin a career in sport or even take their football career to the next level.”

The programme is based a short drive from Stadium MK at Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion and operates during the academic year.

Up to 13 hours of education is delivered each week, plus three training sessions and weekly fixtures in the Community and Education Football Alliance (CEFA) League. In the last year, more than 75 per cent of learners have used their position on the programme to be actively involved in the matchday operation of MK Dons FC’s first-team fixtures.

This year’s programme has capacity to work with up to 45 learners.

For further information and to register your interest in joining MK Dons Community Trust’s Post 16 Education programme, email [email protected].