Gold medallist inspires Milton Keynes pupils to get active
During the visit pupils heard about her journey as a Paralympian, emphasising the importance of staying active and eating healthily. She also highlighted how her dedication to fitness and wellbeing as well as her determination to overcome any challenges played a pivotal role in her success.
Pupils also took part in sponsored fitness circuits led by Kylie Grimes, working together to raise money for the school and enjoy some energetic and fun activities. Shepherdswell Academy raised a total of £470 and Orchard Academy raised £1500. The money will be money will be spent on sports equipment to enable higher sporting opportunities across both schools.
The visit was organised through ActivKids UK which links up professional athletes with schools to inspire children to be more active and live a healthier lifestyle.
Executive Headteacher for both Shepherdswell Academy and Orchard Academy Zoe McIntyre said: “We really enjoyed having Kylie Grimes MBE visit us, the children had a fantastic time taking part in the fitness circuits and cheering each other on to keep going. It was also very interesting to hear about Kylie’s journey to becoming a gold medallist Paralympian and learn about how sport can make a difference.”
#EMATter schools Shepherdswell Academy and Orchard Academy are both part of East Midlands Academy Trust.