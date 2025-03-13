Gold medallist inspires Milton Keynes pupils to get active

Pupils at Shepherdswell Academy and Orchard Academy were thrilled to welcome triple Paralympian and wheelchair rugby gold medallist Kylie Grimes MBE for an inspiring visit focused around health and fitness last week (Thursday 6th March).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit pupils heard about her journey as a Paralympian, emphasising the importance of staying active and eating healthily. She also highlighted how her dedication to fitness and wellbeing as well as her determination to overcome any challenges played a pivotal role in her success.

Pupils also took part in sponsored fitness circuits led by Kylie Grimes, working together to raise money for the school and enjoy some energetic and fun activities. Shepherdswell Academy raised a total of £470 and Orchard Academy raised £1500. The money will be money will be spent on sports equipment to enable higher sporting opportunities across both schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit was organised through ActivKids UK which links up professional athletes with schools to inspire children to be more active and live a healthier lifestyle.

Gold medallist paralympian meets pupils from Orchard Academy

Executive Headteacher for both Shepherdswell Academy and Orchard Academy Zoe McIntyre said: “We really enjoyed having Kylie Grimes MBE visit us, the children had a fantastic time taking part in the fitness circuits and cheering each other on to keep going. It was also very interesting to hear about Kylie’s journey to becoming a gold medallist Paralympian and learn about how sport can make a difference.”

#EMATter schools Shepherdswell Academy and Orchard Academy are both part of East Midlands Academy Trust.