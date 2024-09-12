Good news For Loughton Manor First School

Loughton Manor First School is delighted to report the results of its first Ofsted report for 14 years, and the many commendations it contains under its overall Good rating.

Loughton Manor First School’s Ofsted Inspection took place in July 2024, one of the last to be conducted under the one-word overall judgement system.

This was the school’s first inspection since 2010, and the Headteacher and Governors are delighted to report that they have achieved a strong overall rating of Good.

The Ofsted process has been high profile in the media in recent years, and from 1st September, gradings are moving away from the one-word overall judgement. Because of the inspection’s timing, Loughton Manor’s report still sits under the previous one-word system, but there are five categories that sit under that which contribute to the grade.

The school achieved Outstanding in the Personal Development and Early Years Provision categories, and Good in the remaining three.

“Pupils thrive in this energetic school”, “the school is ambitious for all pupils”, and “pupils’ personal development is exceptionally well considered” were some of their leading comments. They also noted that “it is deeply rooted in its community”, and that “the school is diligent in identifying any areas where pupils or families need extra support”.

Headteacher Daniela Thompson said: “We are so proud of our results, and feel that the report is a great reflection of everything we work very hard to achieve in our school.

"Although we had an extremely intense few days of inspection, our overall experience of Ofsted was a positive one. The inspectors regularly checked in on the mental health and wellbeing of staff and children, and they really seemed to want to hear the best things about our school.

"We are especially delighted with the overwhelmingly positive parental feedback the inspectors received. They told us they rarely receive such high numbers of completed parental questionnaires, and 98% of them were positive, which is just unheard of. We are so proud to know that our parents feel this way about our school and our staff, and we promise to continue to do our very best for all our children.”

Access the full report on the ofsted.gov.uk website (when uploaded): https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/131348