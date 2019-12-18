Grandmother pushes her grandson to safety as car reverses into them on school run in Milton Keynes

A quick-thinking grandmother was hit by a reversing car after she saved her little grandson from serious injury outside a primary school.

The woman was hit on the knees by the school-run car outside Loughton School, but the boy was uninjured.

The accident happened on Bradwell Road

"She was crossing Broadwell Road to return to London Road with her grandson. Luckily she had good enough reactions to push her grandson out of harm's away - otherwise there would have been a very young person with a head injury," said one witness.

This is the second worrying incident to happen over recent weeks outside Loughton School, which is near two busy roads.

In October a mum was hit on the arm by a car while she was walking on the pavement to take her child to school.

Now parents are calling for urgent action to improve school run safety.

"We need the council to spend money to make crossing the road safer, and we need money spent to prevent cars from being able to park on the pavement on London Road," said one.

After the October incident, Councillor Zoe Nolan vowed to ensure the parking enforcement department at MK Council takes action against those parking on double yellow lines near schools.

She has worked with community police, who are monitoring dangerous parking and driving.

But the parent said: "We need a better solution to the problem than the ones that Cllr Nolan has put in place as they are not working."