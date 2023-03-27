News you can trust since 1981
Great British Spring Clean inspires Milton Keynes nursery children to do their bit for the environment

Pre-schoolers have been showcasing their care for the environment by taking to the local area to pick up litter

By Lauren ClarkeContributor
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:18 BST

The Great British Spring Clean has inspired children at a Milton Keynes nursery to do their bit for the enviornment.

The Great British Spring Clean is the country’s largest litter picking initiative organised by Keep Britain Tidy.

And children from the award-winning Meadow View Day Nursery in Newport Pagnell were delighted to take to the local pathways, where they used litter pickers to remove rubbish before taking it back for it to be appropriately disposed of.

Meadow View Day Nursery children enjoy Great British Spring Clean
Back at the Westbury Lane nursery, children took part in themed activities and explored books to learn more about the negative effects of litter both on land and sea, as well as the ways they could help.

At Meadow View, children take part in sustainable activities all year round, from planting and growing vegetables to crafting with natural materials, leading them to earn a prestigious ‘Green Flag’, the highest accolade in the international Eco-Schools programme, which is awarded for exceptional environmental awareness and conservation practices.

Meadow View Day Nursery Manager, Danielle Wright explained: “The children had a fantastic time taking part in the Great British Spring Clean and were so excited to tell their parents about the important work they had done. This was a brilliant way of aiding learning on the topic of litter whilst also helping to take care of our community.”

The Great British Spring Clean takes place from 25th March to 10th April 2023.

