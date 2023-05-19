News you can trust since 1981
Group of Polish teenagers all set for Milton Keynes Adventure at The Caldecotte Xperience

Activities will include climbing, canoeing and sailing

By Olga Norford
Published 19th May 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:53 BST

A group of 30 Polish teenagers are visiting Milton Keynes for a week-long adventure and language trip next week.

The students from the Liceum Ogólnoksztalcace secondary school in the city of Jelenia Góra, will be spending a short break at The Caldecotte Xperience, Action4Youth’s adventure and outdoor education centre.

Trip organiser Anna Malantowicz, said: “When teachers posted about the trip idea on a parents’ chat, all the places were full within two hours. They will be staying here at Caldecotte, having the chance to do lots of activities like climbing, canoeing and sailing. They will also be visiting London and Oxford.”

The students will be taking part in a range of activities including canoeing and sailingThe students will be taking part in a range of activities including canoeing and sailing
A highlight of the trip will be a chance to meet Paralympian footballer Alistair Patrick-Heselton, an inspirational speaker for young people and a big supporter of Action4Youth’s work.

The students are aged between 16 and 18 with the school and The Caldecotte Xperience hoping the visit will be the first of many annual trips in the future.

