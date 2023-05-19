Group of Polish teenagers all set for Milton Keynes Adventure at The Caldecotte Xperience

A group of 30 Polish teenagers are visiting Milton Keynes for a week-long adventure and language trip next week.

The students from the Liceum Ogólnoksztalcace secondary school in the city of Jelenia Góra, will be spending a short break at The Caldecotte Xperience, Action4Youth’s adventure and outdoor education centre.

Trip organiser Anna Malantowicz, said: “When teachers posted about the trip idea on a parents’ chat, all the places were full within two hours. They will be staying here at Caldecotte, having the chance to do lots of activities like climbing, canoeing and sailing. They will also be visiting London and Oxford.”

The students will be taking part in a range of activities including canoeing and sailing

A highlight of the trip will be a chance to meet Paralympian footballer Alistair Patrick-Heselton, an inspirational speaker for young people and a big supporter of Action4Youth’s work.