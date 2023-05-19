Group of Polish teenagers all set for Milton Keynes Adventure at The Caldecotte Xperience
Activities will include climbing, canoeing and sailing
A group of 30 Polish teenagers are visiting Milton Keynes for a week-long adventure and language trip next week.
The students from the Liceum Ogólnoksztalcace secondary school in the city of Jelenia Góra, will be spending a short break at The Caldecotte Xperience, Action4Youth’s adventure and outdoor education centre.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Trip organiser Anna Malantowicz, said: “When teachers posted about the trip idea on a parents’ chat, all the places were full within two hours. They will be staying here at Caldecotte, having the chance to do lots of activities like climbing, canoeing and sailing. They will also be visiting London and Oxford.”
A highlight of the trip will be a chance to meet Paralympian footballer Alistair Patrick-Heselton, an inspirational speaker for young people and a big supporter of Action4Youth’s work.
The students are aged between 16 and 18 with the school and The Caldecotte Xperience hoping the visit will be the first of many annual trips in the future.