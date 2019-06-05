Hazard alley safety centre celebrates 25 years in Milton Keynes

Hazard Alley threw a birthday party this week to say thank you to all the volunteers who have given their time, passion and enthusiasm over the 25 years the centre has been in operation.

It was the first of its kind in the UK and has taught over half a million children since it officially opened in 1994.

Hazard Alley

With over 5000 hours of time given each year the volunteers are at the heart of the organisation. They take groups of children through the risks and dangers of the Hazard Alley

indoor safety learning village teaching them how to stay safe in everyday situations. They take on the role of emergency call operator so that children can talk to a real person when

they make a practice 999 call from our phone box on the street.

Volunteers past and present joined the staff, trustees and invited guests for a special drone camera photo shoot and to cut a birthday cake. The Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Sam Crookes and Bucks High Sheriff, Julia Upton attended.

Hazard Alley

Jo Green, Centre Director said “As a charity, we honestly couldn’t deliver our educational experience without the willingness of the volunteers to be part of the experience.

Volunteers Week is a fantastic time to celebrate their contribution to the continuing success of the Safety Centre.”

Hazard Alley is always looking for new volunteers to enable more children to visit the centre. Val Williams, Volunteer Co-ordinator, would be happy to show people round the

centre and explain more about the role. You can contact her on 01908 263 009 or email info@safetycentre.co.uk