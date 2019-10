These results are for the overall performance at the end of key stage 4 in 2019. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. The Hazeley Academy Emperor Drive, Milton Keynes, MK8 0PT. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 47.3 per cent

2. Walton High Fyfield Barrow, Milton Keynes, MK7 7WH. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 35.4 per cent

3. St Paul's Catholic School Phoenix Drive, Milton Keynes, MK6 5EN. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 39.2 per cent.

4. Stantonbury International Purbeck, Milton Keynes, MK14 6BN. Grade 5 or above in English and maths GCSEs: 23.6 per cent.

