Holmwood School & Nursery rated 'Good' following Ofsted inspection

Holmwood School and Nursery continues to be rated ‘Good’ after a two-day Ofsted “the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might be outstanding if a graded (section 5) inspection were carried out now. The school's next inspection will be a graded inspection”.

The Inspector observed several notable strengths within the school during this visit and will hence be returning within the next 12-18 months to undertake a full graded inspection. Holmwood is an infant school with Nursery educating children aged 3 –7, part of the Academy Trust Inspiring Futures through Learning.

Ofsted inspectors praised the teachers for demonstrating very secure subject knowledge and how pupils spoke enthusiastically about their school, describing it as “fun” and expressing pride in attending Holmwood. Inspectors found behaviour to be “exemplary” across all age groups, noting how children develop exceptional learning attitudes from an early age that continue as they progress through school.

Other comments in the report included:

Holmwood School and Nursery Team with some children

"Teachers select activities expertly to help pupils remember and build essential knowledge".

" Children develop exceptional attitudes to learning in the early years".

"The school’s approach to reading is systematic and highly ambitious".

“The trust's 'Childhood Pledge’ enables pupils to participate in well-considered experiences and activities”.

“Parents are overwhelmingly supportive of the school”.

Jess Elford, Headteacher said: “We are thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the dedication of our staff in creating a nurturing environment where children can thrive. Holmwood School aims to inspire a lifelong love of learning in all our pupils and prepare them for their onward school journey. This report is testament to the hard work of our team in achieving that goal while supporting each child's wellbeing and individual needs.”

The report commended the broad, enriching curriculum offered at Holmwood, where children gain knowledge and skills across a range of subjects in an engaging way. Strong emphasis is placed on literacy, numeracy and communication to build a solid foundation for future learning. Extra-curricular activities, school trips and interaction with the local community further enhance pupils’ development.

James Blackhurst Chair of Governors said “The LGB are proud of the continued development of the school, leading to demonstrable improvements in education, wellbeing and engagement of our children and families. Their continued desire and hunger to learn and be part of our community is a testament to the hard work of the Holmwood Team”

Ofsted inspectors praised Holmwood for cultivating a kind, caring community where children feel secure and excited to learn. "The school’s emphasis on pupils’ wider development is meticulous so that their learning goes beyond the classroom".

The IFtL, Chief Executive Officer Sarah Bennett commented: "We are delighted with the findings of the recent Ofsted report. The staff at Holmwood School & Nursery should feel immense pride in their tireless efforts and dedication, as evidenced by this positive report. Results such as these reinforce our belief that, as an organisation, we are pursuing the correct vision which is to inspire the futures of all through learning together".