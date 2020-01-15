How much should Milton Keynes parents be saving for their child's education?

Paying for your child to go to university can be a nightmare for any parent.

And while people in Milton Keynes have an average disposable income of £19,985 a year - just above the country average (£19,796) - some parents may feel it might be more cost effective to send their children to study abroad.

Online personalised card and gift retailer, Funky Pigeon, has looked at 59 countries to find out exactly how much it would set you back to pay for your children's education abroad - taking into consideration university fees and the cost of living.

And it makes for some interesting reading - especially as more than 20,000 UK students are opting for overseas education for a term, year, or full degree.

It looks like parents from Milton Keynes would be able to afford to send their children to study to 51 of the 59 countries analysed, placing it among the towns with the highest 'university choice'.

Taking into account the yearly university fee plus cost of living, the most expensive places to study overall are:

1. United States - £42,249

2. New Zealand - £27,984

3. Australia - £27,811

4. Hong Kong - £27,567

5. United Kingdom - £26,618

6. Canada - £24,436

7. Switzerland - £23,411

8. Singapore - £21,728

9. Israel - £19,907

10. Iceland - £19,475

And the cheapest are:

1. Turkey - £4,899

2. Kazakhstan £5,402

3. Argentina £6,535

4. Pakistan £6,575

5. Mexico £6,773

6. Ukraine £6,879

7. Brazil £6,965

8. Belarus £7,008

9. Colombia £7,280

10. Malaysia £7,548

To find out where you could afford to send your children to study abroad, Funky Pigeon has created a university affordability calculator.