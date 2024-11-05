Inspiring Futures through Learning celebrates 25 years of service

Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) recently held an afternoon tea to celebrate with colleagues who have served 25 years of service across its schools.

The event, which took place at The Dining Room, Derngate, in Northampton, recognised over 12 IFtL employees for their dedication to education.

Staff members were treated to a special afternoon of inspiring conversations, a walk down memory lane and heartfelt thanks from Sarah Bennett, CEO of IFtL, and Marilyn Hubbard, Chair of Board of Trustees.

The recipients included teaching assistants, teachers, and professional services, who all shared stories of their time working in IFtL schools, with some having served for over 30 years.

Many spoke positively about the beneficial transformations they had observed subsequent to schools joining IFtL, including implemented strategies that led to improved Ofsted ratings, upgraded facilities, and new opportunities for professional development.

Moira Hinson, a midday supervisor who retired just last week, worked at St Mary and St Giles Church of England School said, "Over the past 33 years, working as a midday supervisor has been more than just a role – it's been a chance to be a part of so many children's lives, watching them grow, laugh, and learn.

"Each lunchtime brought something new, from sharing small, silly moments to helping a child feel safe and supported. Today was an especially beautiful reminder of all the wonderful memories and the joy that each child has brought into my life.

"Thank you to IFtL for the recognition – it's truly been a privilege to be a part of St Mary and St Giles Church of England school and IFtL."

Other attendees praised IFtL for providing a supportive working environment and career progression.

Kelly Cursley, the Headteacher of Fairfields Primary School said “I am delighted to receive this recognition of 25 years' service within education. During this time, I have had the privilege of working alongside esteemed colleagues and leaders who fostered an environment conducive to our collective success.

"This has enabled me to serve the families and children across our school communities. I am proud to have played my part. Thank you to IFtL for your continued support and for this meaningful tribute.”

The full list of colleagues providing 25+ years’ service are:

Kelly Cursley, Headteacher, Fairfields, Linda Kelly, Headteacher, Whitehouse, Kimberley Kemp, Head of Quality Assurance, IFtL, Linda Wilson, FS1 Key Person, Woodnewton A Learning Community, Anne Russell, Title, Woodnewton A Learning Community, Jane Cole, TMA ITT Partnership Co-Ordinator Ray Smith, IT Manager, IFtL Moira Hinson, Midday Supervisor, St Mary and St Giles Church of England School.

Sarah Bennett, CEO of IFtL, said, “Our colleagues are the foundation of our schools’ success and the reason why we can inspire futures and change lives. We are privileged to have so many dedicated people as part of the IFtL family, some for many years, and today was an opportunity to express our gratitude for their service and commitment to education.”

"The annual Long Service Awards celebrate those employees who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to IFtL’s mission of providing high-quality education and enriching pupils' lives," said Marylin Hubbard, IFtL Board of Trustees Chair.

"Their hard work and passion have been instrumental in enabling IFtL to grow and evolve. It is an honor to recognise these individuals who have committed so much of themselves to make a difference in our pupils' lives and to our community as a whole."

About IFtL: Inspiring Futures through Learning is a multi-academy trust of 15 primary and 1 all through across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire. IFtL aims to achieve the best possible outcomes for children through school-to-school support, shared expertise and collaborative working. Each school within the trust has its own unique character but shares the vision of inspiring the futures of us all through learning together and preparing children for their futures.