Inspiring innovation: Red Bull Technology launches STEMx with MK College

Red Bull Technology is excited to announce the launch of STEMx, in Specialist Partnership with Milton Keynes College Group. STEMx is another addition to the Team’s Drive For Change strategy, which aims to develop and increase diversity and inclusion within motorsport and engineering, by disrupting the talent pipeline from grass roots upwards.

STEMx aims to open the world of motorsport, and Red Bull, to a wider demographic, attracting students into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), while raising awareness of the various roles in motorsport. STEMx will provide a mobile, interactive, and experiential learning experience in schools and online via a six-week programme, all aligning to national curriculum. The accessibility of the programme was strategically designed to not only maximise the reach, but also so that it can be customised for each age group to tie in essential aspects and core skills of the specific key stage curriculum.

Opening up the world of F1 so students can experience and have a taste of the various skills, roles, and challenges in the industry directly links back to Oracle Red Bull Racing’s vision – that people are our most important asset. Teamwork, problem-solving, and the relentless pursuit of improvement are the keys to success, and getting students hands-on and up close with F1 activities will hopefully inspire future STEM talent – in record speed. Formula One is a rapidly changing sport, and the skills and knowledge of today will shape the future of motorsport.

To mark the official launch of STEMx, more than 40 local students were invited to the Red Bull Technology campus to participate in STEM focussed F1 activities; including coding, reaction games, media activities, simulator driving, F1 quizzes, and Lego building. STEMx will be rolled out and piloted in the local Milton Keynes and surrounding areas in the next year.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal & CEO Christian Horner said: “As a team, we feel strongly that the talent pool we are recruiting from should better reflect the diversity of wider society but to achieve this, we must disrupt the STEM talent pipeline from grassroots level. That’s what STEMx is all about – reaching as many potential engineers as possible through a programme that is flexible, multi-faceted and which most importantly is mobile. STEMx can go to them, no matter where they may be. We always say that people are our most important asset, and our aim is to inspire young people to pursue STEM subjects at school and to eventually translate that passion into successful careers, hopefully within F1 and at Red Bull Technology.”

Milton Keynes College Group’s CEO and Group Principal Sally Alexander said: “Milton Keynes College Group is excited and proud to support the Programme's mission to inspire the next generation of STEM innovators while widening local talent pools in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas. Diversity of thought and experience is essential for driving innovation and we are proud to support the creation of a more inclusive and diverse STEM ecosystem. By encouraging people from underrepresented communities to consider STEM as a career path, we are fostering a more equitable and innovative future – a brighter future for all.”