Is your child due to start School in September 2025?

Please do come and join us at Heelands School for one of our Open Viewing Tours on Wednesday 6th November at 10am or Monday 11th November at 10am.

We are a warm and nurturing school with a varied and exciting curriculum, attractive school grounds & facilities, strong links with the community and strong pastoral care.

The Open Viewing Tours are in school and for prospective new families who are considering whether they would like their children to join our wonderful school community and to start school in September 2025

Please just email: [email protected] to register your interest on one of the tour dates. Thank you.