A Level students all over MK will be finding out their results today after two years of hard work.

The Citizen is inviting schools to send in their results to [email protected] so we can publish them.

Meanwhile, if any students have not received the results they anticipated, or if they want support of advice, below is a list of where to go for advice:

Youth Employment UK– helpline and advice for A-level and GCSE students on next steps, apprenticeships, universities, starting their own business, gap years and employment

UCAS support – A-level results support

Save the student – A-level results day support

BBC support for parents – A-level and GCSE

BBC support for students – A-level and GCSE

A-level and GCSE post results service from exam boards:

More advice on next steps is on the official government education hub, which can be accessed here.

Meanwhile, local NHS bosses are urging young people to consider a consider a career in health and social care.

They are offering more training places through degree apprenticeships so staff can “earn while they learn” – gaining a full degree while ensuring they meet the high clinical standards required by the relevant professional regulators;

There are also opportunities for working in primary care providers, including GP surgeries, pharmacies, optometrists and dental practices.

Martha Roberts, chief people officer at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said:

“You’ve finally got your results so well done! If you’re wondering what to do next, one thing we can be certain of is that the country will always need nurses, healthcare assistants, carers, therapists, doctors, pharmacists and people working in non-clinical NHS and social care roles.”

She added: “Working in the health and care sector is varied and always fulfilling, and there has never been a better time to start your career journey in the NHS or social care. Even if you didn’t get the grades you were expecting, don’t panic: there is a role for everyone who has the right values and skills.”

More information on working in the NHS is available here or you can call NHS Health Careers on 0345 60 60 655 or email [email protected].