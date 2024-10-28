Jam Coding home ed-ition: An engaging computing curriculum for home education

Jam Coding

Jam Coding, founded in 2014, is dedicated to bridging the digital divide by providing children with access to high-quality computing education.

Building on this mission, the company is now expanding into the home education market, offering its engaging computing curriculum and resources to a wider audience of young learners.

Roger Grogan, founder of Jam Coding commented, “While our computing curriculum and digital workshops have been highly effective in primary schools, there’s a gap for young learners who are being educated at home.

This new program aims to bridge that gap, giving home educated children the chance to develop digital skills at their own pace, in a way that works best for them, all while ensuring they stay in step with their peers.”

This expansion is spearheaded by Katie-Jo Gracie, Jam Coding’s Area Director for Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire, who is deeply committed to supporting home education and promoting inclusivity.

Katie-jo commented: “As a home-educating parent and disability advocate, it was crucial for me to ensure that the exceptional computing lessons provided by Jam Coding in schools were also accessible to the home education community.

Bringing these innovative learning experiences from schools into our homes has been an incredible journey. I'm delighted to have worked alongside our first group of students this term, witnessing firsthand how accessible and engaging technology can empower all learners.

Together, we're shaping a future where everyone has the tools to thrive, regardless of their educational path or abilities.”

The program functions by enabling home learners to take a placement test, during which they can answer questions about their existing knowledge and prior learning. Based on their responses, they receive a recommendation for a tailored unit of work.

Learners then have a 6 week timeframe to complete the unit. During this period, they work through scaffolded “hack sheets” that offer varying levels of difficulty.

This approach allows home learners to challenge themselves at their own pace while enabling us to track their progress and report back to parents and guardians. At the end of the 6 weeks, they earn a certificate for each unit and advance to the next.

Jam Coding is thrilled to launch this initiative for home-educated children across Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, and throughout the UK. To learn more about Jam Coding Home Ed-ition, or to take a free placement test please reach out to Katie-jo by emailing [email protected]