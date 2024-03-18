Jam Coding Milton Keynes launches TechConnect – a parent and child coding club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Though all genders are welcome, the new initiative is a part of the company’s mission to bridge the digital divide and get more girls involved in computing. It also aims to create a safe space for anxious and neurodiverse children to meet.

KJ Gracie, Area Director for Jam Coding MK & Beds explained “I am launching TechConnect in response to the large number of girls who are struggling to access our workshops in the usual school setting.

I believe this is down to two main reasons. Anxiety around coming into a group setting without a parent or caregiver and anxiety around speaking to other children and working in a team.”

TechConnect will provide regularly scheduled 1:1 relationship-building time between parents or carers and their children.

It will encourage parent and child teams to work together on a shared project, such as coding a retro game, before taking part in structured interaction with other teams towards the end of the session.

All attendees are then invited to a restaurant for ‘low pressure’ conversation over a meal to further encourage social interaction in a safe environment.

Jam Coding’s usual practice is to award points for displays of creativity, collaboration, communication and confidence, but Gracie points out that this element of competition can be stressful for neurodiverse children.

Instead, Gracie will award children at the end of each TechConnect workshop for exhibiting or making progress throughout the session.

Roger Grogan, National Director at Jam Coding added, “Inclusivity is high on our agenda and sometimes that means changing the way we do things to ensure our learners feel comfortable and safe.

I applaud KJ for spearheading this initiative. I know that it will be hugely successful thanks to the passion she exudes for ensuring children with special educational needs get the same opportunities as every other child.”