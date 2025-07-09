Kents Hill Nursery Rated Outstanding by Ofsted – Again!

Acorn Early Years, the largest provider of early years care and education in Milton Keynes, is celebrating another fantastic achievement — their Kents Hill nursery has been rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted for the second consecutive time.

The recent inspection praised the nursery for offering “hands-on experiences outside of the everyday,” with a special mention of their resident chicken, Chips, who “mingles with children as they play.” Children are encouraged to collect eggs and take them home to share with their families — just one example of the nursery’s creative and engaging approach to learning. The report also highlighted the exceptional behaviour of the children, noting that “children's behaviour is consistently excellent,” thanks to the high-quality learning experiences that keep them deeply engaged. The inspector was equally impressed by the staff, stating: “Staff view children as competent and capable. They allow them the freedom to test out their ideas, try new things and explore with confidence.”

Senior Nursery Manager Elena Martuccio expressed her pride in the team: “We’re thrilled to share that we’ve achieved Outstanding status once again, with many of our team members from the last inspection six years ago. This truly highlights our staff's dedication and passion. I would like to thank all of the team at Kents Hill, the children and all of our families who make this nursery a truly wonderful place.”

This achievement is a testament to the dedication and consistency of the Kents Hill team, nine staff members were also present during the previous Outstanding inspection. And of course, Chips the chicken has been part of the journey too!

While the popular Kents Hill nursery currently has no places available, Acorn Early Years operates 17 nurseries offering the same high standards of care and education.

To find out more or explore their other nurseries, visit: www.acornearlyyears.org.uk