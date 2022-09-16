Kiddi Caru nursery in Milton Keynes re-opens after devastating fire

The Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool at Walnut Tree has re-opened following a devastating fire in July.

Four cabins, situated on the old site, will serve as a new home for the children and staff while the main Walnut Tree nursery is rebuilt.

The nursery team have worked hard to create amazing nurturing environments where the children can learn, thrive, and have fun, fitting them out with new furniture and plenty of learning resources.

Photo shows extent of damage caused by the fire in July

The fire broke out on a nearby housing estate on July19. The dry conditions, greatly exacerbated by the heatwave, meant that the fire quickly spread to the nursery.

The blaze destroyed the nursery building, along with several nearby homes. Fortunately all the children and staff escaped uninjured.

Twelve fire engines and crews – a total of more than 40 firefighters – rushed to the scene, along with officers from Bucks Fire and Rescue.

Staff and the local community helped set up temporary arrangements to enable sessions to continue during the summer. Children under the age of two and a half moved into a space at Wavendon Pavilion with their siblings, while the older children were based at Milton Keynes Village Nursery.

Louise Higgins, regional support manager for Grandir UK, said: “I would like to give my utmost thanks to my fantastic team for their continued hand work and everybody who was involved in getting the nursery operational.