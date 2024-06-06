Kiddi Caru Walnut Tree celebrates annual employee appreciation month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Walnut Tree has celebrated its annual employee appreciation month May I Say Thank You.

Held across the full month of May, the initiative aims to recognise and reward the continued hard work, dedication, and focus of employees.

The teams held their own celebrations within the nursery to help demonstrate how much they appreciate their colleagues’ day-to-day efforts with a delicious dinner they could all enjoy together.

Another important part of May I Say Thank You is the regional GrandAwards. Teams across the Grandir UK network vote across for individuals across nine categories including Inspirational Leadership Award and Parent Partnership Award.

Mental Health Awareness Week also took place from Monday 13th May to Sunday 19th May. This was the perfect opportunity to help promote self-care, emotional expression, and mindfulness to the children.

Grandir UK, which is now certified as a Great Place to Work, currently owns 85 day nurseries across the Southwest, Midlands, Southeast and Central England. To find your local Grandir UK nursery and book a visit, please visit their website.