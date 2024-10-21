Knowles Primary School: Big hearts leaders commemorate WW1 and WW2 soldiers
The children are the school's Big Hearts Leaders and support and lead fundraising events and community support projects throughout the school year.
They worked closely with Mike Chapman from the Commonwealth War Graves Commision to find out about the men and women that had died in service during WW1 and WW2 and created a memorial stone for each of the 24 graves at Manor Road Cemetery. The Big Heart Leaders spent time on Friday 18th October placing the stones at the grave sites and remembering those lost.
The children represented the school well, had thoughtful and reflective comments about the sacrifices made by others to protect our country and it's people and were very respectful. The local community will be able to see the stones when they pass through the cemetery and also have a moment of remembrance at this important time of year.
The Big Hearts Leaders are now preparing their next project for the local community: creating heart-shaped prayers and inspiring words for the railings at Queensway Methodist church.