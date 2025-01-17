Langland Community School achieves Good and Outstanding Ofsted ratings for the first time in 50 years
This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Team Langland: our staff, Trust, pupils, and the entire school community.
The Ofsted report highlights several key strengths, including the recognition that our personal development provision is exceptional, with pupils demonstrating outstanding growth and development. Pupils have positive attitudes towards school and consistently strive to meet the high expectations set by the school. They understand that staff always have their best interests at heart, fostering a positive and supportive environment.
The report also praises the school's ambitious and well-sequenced curriculum, which is designed to ensure that all pupils progress well and are supported in reaching their full potential. This includes the high-quality support for pupils with SEND, where we are commended for meeting their needs effectively and helping them thrive.
Additionally, our teachers are recognised as highly skilled and knowledgeable, providing expert instruction that ensures pupils are confident readers with a solid understanding of the wider curriculum.
The ‘Good and Outstanding’ ratings are a significant achievement and reflect the ongoing commitment to providing a highly effective education and environment for our pupils. We are proud of this recognition and excited about what the future holds for our school.
Julia Kedwards, CEO of Northampton Primary Academy Trust, said "NPAT became involved with Langland Community School after a long period of instability and challenge. From the outset, school leaders and staff welcomed our support, and we are proud of the significant improvements that have been made in educational provision at the school. The whole community around Langland should be proud of their school and of the support they have all given in its improvement journey."
Donna Christy, Headteacher of Langland Community School, said: "Thank you to our dedicated staff, pupils, and the entire Langland Community School community for making this possible. Together, we continue to create an exceptional learning experience for all and fulfil the NPAT vision 'to provide educational excellence, create opportunities and enrich lives’."
Read the full report here: reports.ofsted.gov.uk