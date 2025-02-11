Langland Community School - Year 6's staying silent for a whole day

This term, as part of our PSHE learning, Year 6 have been exploring ways to help those in need.

After researching various charities, we were deeply moved by the incredible work of Willen Hospice and have decided to raise money to support them.

To do this, we are setting ourselves a huge challenge: staying silent for an entire school day! This won’t be easy, but we are determined to give it our best shot.

We would love your support! If you can, please sponsor us; any amount, big or small, will make a difference.

Thank you for helping us support such an important cause!