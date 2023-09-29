Library to host exhibition of life stories of ten pioneering Black women of Milton Keynes​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Councillor Zoe Nolan, and Library Services Manager, Viv Tole, promote free events such as the upcoming Black History Month, which have helped drive up library visitor numbers

Celebrations to mark Black History Month will include an exhibition of life stories of ten pioneering Black women of Milton Keynes.

It will be held on the first floor of the city’s Central Library from October 4 to November 1 as part of a schedule of events including the City of Codes and Light Festival, and MK Lit Fest.

These ongoing events and free activities at MK libraries have helped increase visitor numbers by 50 per cent over the past year.

More than 1,700 regular clubs and activity sessions, including Lego and Duplo club, knit and natter groups and one-to-one computer help, attracted 47,000 visitors.

Overall, almost 400,000 visits were made to the city’s ten libraries, up by around 130,000 against the previous year.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families said: "Our libraries are so much more than a collection of books. Thanks to our dedicated staff and wonderful volunteers, they are a place to make friends, take part in free activities and access help. We know that the cost-of-living crisis has been tough on local families and our regular clubs and events are just some of the ways our libraries are helping people to connect with their local community.”

One of the most popular clubs at Central Library is the ‘English Conversation Club’ which runs every Thursday morning (11am to12pm). It’s aimed at residents who would like to practise and improve their English as a second language, and can help with study, employment, and everyday life.

The council’s Library Service is also dedicated to supporting children with their reading and literacy skills.

More than 3,000 local children took part in the annual Summer Reading Challenge, an increase of 35% on the previous year, resulting in 1,394 children completing at least six books during their time away from school.

