Lincroft Academy hails 'excellent' GCSE results

Lincroft Academy students celebrated an 'excellent' collection of GCSE results this morning (August 12).

A socially-distanced event was organised this morning allowing students to collect their grades in a safe manner.

The year 11 class of 2021 have endured an extremely testing two-year period. The coronavirus pandemic meant multiple lockdowns, dealing with the teething problems of remote learning and several other Covid-related restrictions.

The Webb sisters, Ashley (left) and Mia (right), collecting their A Level Russian grades

Following the most disjointed and disrupted of academic years, students have achieved excellently across all subjects studied and are moving on to a wide range of post 16 courses and apprenticeships.

This year's grades were decided using teacher estimations rather than a series of summer exams. The teacher's based their estimations on coursework, mock exams and essays, headteachers assessed these estimations as well.

All estimated grades were sent to an exam board for approval, before being announced.

Lincroft Academy wants to highlight the following performers:

 Ashley and Mia Webb, who both achieved nine grade 9s and two grade 8s, to go with the

grade A’s that they both achieved in their Russian A Levels earlier in the week.

 Amy Yu and Simran Dhaliwal, who both achieved five grade 9s, five grade 8s and a grade 7.

 Ruby Hughes, who achieved five grade 9s, one grade 8 and four grade 7s.

 Harrison Berrill, Harry Robson and Peggy-Sue Hodgins, who all achieved three grade 9s,

three grade 8s and 3 grade 7s.

 Catherine Llaveishi, who achieved three grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s.

 Noah Campion, who achieved three grade 9s, two grade 8s and four grade 7s.

Like with A-levels a record number of students achieved the highest grades possible across England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Andrew Hencken, Academy Principal at Lincroft Academy, said: "On behalf of everyone at Lincroft, I’d like to congratulate every one of our students on the GCSE results that they have received today.

"After the disruption of the last two years, their success is so richly deserved and is testament to their hard work, resilience and determination and reflects the very impressive maturity that they have shown throughout.

"I would also like to commend the excellent teaching and levels of support provided by all the staff at Lincroft Academy who have continued to go above and beyond for our students in these most difficult of times.